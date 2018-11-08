Stocking stuffers for your furry family member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pet owners know that their furry family members are just that, family. So it should be no surprise that they are included on the list of who to shop for over the holidays.

Tonya Christiansen of Must Love Dogs Boutique shared some great stocking stuffers perfect for our furry friends.

Tonya shared everything from custom embroidered holiday stockings with all the stocking stuffers, to custom painted ornaments featuring your animal's face or paw print, to a "nose print" necklace.

Must Love Dogs Boutique is located at 211 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.

For more holiday gift ideas for pets, visit mustlovedogsonline.com or head to their Facebook page.