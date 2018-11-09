Mona Shores defeats Portage Northern, 59-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Huskies of Portage Northern were in their first regional championship since 1981 while it was Mona Shores' second appearance in the past four years. The Huskies would get going early as Tyler Helgeson found Torian Jackson for the 51-yard touchdown score. Later, the Sailors looked deep as Caden Broersma completed one to James Gilbert for the 30-yard touchdown pass. Broersma wasn't done as he took one 57 yards himself for the score.

Mona Shores wins the regional championship, 59-28 and advances to take on Midland in the state semifinal.