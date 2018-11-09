× Bridge Street closure extended through Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of Bridge Street on the near West side of Grand Rapids has been extended through Monday, November 12, at 4 p.m.

The city cites construction delays as the reason for the extension.

The closure was necessary due to a trench dug across the road to allow utility work related to development of the property once occupied by an empty Red Lion restaurant building.

The detour remains the same: eastbound drivers go north on Seward to 2nd Street as a detour. Westbound drivers are advised to go north of Broadway Avenue to 3rd Street.