Colon continues to impress in first season as an eight-man program

COLON, Mich -- The Colon Magi are creating a new expectation for their football program.

"We said from day one, it didn't matter if it was in eight-man or eleven-man, we weren't going to have another season like we had last year," third year head coach, Robbie Hattan said.

This past offseason, the Magi made the change to eight-man football and it's paying off as they continue breaking program records. Colon is coming off of their first regional championship in their football program's history and now, they're only two wins away from a state championship.

"We said let's set the goal of winning the state championship, that's been since day one," Coach Hattan said, "we haven't been afraid to talk about it."

A big reason for the Magi success this season is due to the young players gaining more experience.

"We knew last year that we were young," Hattan said, "in eleven-man, eight of the eleven starters were either freshmen or sophomores. We knew we had a lot of talent."

Colon travels to Morrice this Saturday to play in the state semifinal.