Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Death toll hits 6 in N California fire

Posted 8:11 PM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21PM, November 9, 2018

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokeswoman has confirmed a sixth death in a Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan McMann said Friday she did not have details on the circumstances of the death.

Sheriff’s officials said earlier that five people were found dead in vehicles that were torched by flames in the same area in the town of Paradise.

They said the five could not immediately be identified because of the burns they suffered.

Paradise is 180 miles (289 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s