Driver dies after fiery crash into Norton Shores home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — One person is dead after driving their car into someone’s home causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

Police in Norton Shores say it happened just before 2 p.m. at the corner of E. Hile Road and Lauren Drive in Muskegon County.

We’re told the driver, a 57-year-old man, likely suffered from a medical episode and died at the scene from his injuries.

The homeowners we spoke to were inside the home at the time of the crash but were not hurt but the impact caused the car to catch fire.

No one else was injured and the driver’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.