EB I-94 reopens after crash between semi and car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All lanes of eastbound I-94 are back open after being closed for several hours Thursday due to a crash involving a semi and a car.

This happened Thursday around 5:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between mile markers 78 and 80.

Investigators say the car’s driver moved into the semi-truck’s lane, and the semi swerved to avoid collision.

The semi ended up leaving the roadway and rolling onto its side.

Luckily, no one was injured but traffic was snarled for quite some time.

Police say this incident serves as a reminder to give semi trucks extra room on the roadway as they take more time to maneuver.