Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Food Fight Fridays: Hudsonville High School

Posted 10:10 AM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11AM, November 9, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- We continued our 'Food Fight Fridays' and made our way out to Hudsonville High School.

Students and staff really pulling together to make it all possible, so far all the schools we've gone to have collected more than 29 thousand pounds of food.

Feeding America West Michigan helps distribute to panties, shelter and and after school programs throughout west Michigan.

The total amount collected from Hudsonville is ...!

So far Thornapple Kellogg is in the lead with FOX 17 'Food Fight Fridays' collecting more than 7,000 lbs of food.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s