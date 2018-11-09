Food Fight Fridays: Hudsonville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- We continued our 'Food Fight Fridays' and made our way out to Hudsonville High School.

Students and staff really pulling together to make it all possible, so far all the schools we've gone to have collected more than 29 thousand pounds of food.

Feeding America West Michigan helps distribute to panties, shelter and and after school programs throughout west Michigan.

The total amount collected from Hudsonville is ...!

So far Thornapple Kellogg is in the lead with FOX 17 'Food Fight Fridays' collecting more than 7,000 lbs of food.