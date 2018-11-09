Friday Funnies – Cow Farts
-
First snow arrives Friday…Winter Weather Advisory!
-
Suspicious package headed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters intercepted
-
The Friday Funnies
-
Note alluding to death found in Benton Twp factory restroom
-
Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan
-
-
Friday Funnies – Halloween Week
-
Friday Funnies: She put what in the cookies?!
-
Friday Funnies – Facing our fears
-
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly’s show after blackface controversy
-
Friday Funnies – Our Hearts Will Go On
-
-
Man’s body found floating in Muskegon Lake
-
Morning Buzz for Friday, Oct. 12
-
Multiple people dead after Greyhound bus crashes in New Mexico, police say