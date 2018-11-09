Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Karlie! She's a 4-year-old Terrier mix!

Karlie is a sweet girl who loves to wag her tail, give kisses, and play hard. She's a very energetic dog, so she'd do well with an energetic family with older children.

HSWM invites all of you to their Taliwagger Fundraiser on Nov. 10. Tailwagger Dog Photography is holding a fundraiser from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. at HSWM. Half of all proceeds will go back to help the animals of HSWM. Dog Portrait session fee is $65 (includes 1 fully edited digital negative) and must be booked in advance. Additional digital negatives can be purchased for $20 each with booking or $25 each after you receive the link to your online gallery.

Another opportunity to raise money for HSWM is at the Hot Cider Hustle on Saturday. It's a 5K fun run/walk followed by hot cider and caramel apples, to raise funds for animals in need! Race registrations is at Millennium Park starting at 7:30 am.

To adopt Karlie or another animal, call (616)-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.