MDOT: Almost time to take down political signs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The midterm election has come and gone, but a lot of the political signs are lingering on roadways. The signs don't have long before they must go.

“Well they’ve got 10 days to remove the sign after the election so a week from today is the deadline,” says John Richard with MDOT.

After the deadline passes, MDOT and other road crews will come by and pick them up, but they're hoping the people who put them there will take care of them first.

“That’s less work for us, if the signs are left out 10 days after the election we will come and pick them up. The Kent County Road Commission and many road agencies throughout the state will come and pick them up,” says Richard.

Road crews also want to remind people of where it's all right to put political signs when the next cycle arrives.

“The biggest thing is the line of sight, clear vision, we don’t want any additional distractions. If it’s a curb section it’s got to be at least 3 feet away. If it’s a non curbed section which is usually the higher speed roads then it has to be at least 30 feet away,” says Richard.

MDOT says they will collect and hold onto all the political signs for 7 days and then if the owners don't claim them, they will be discarded or recycled.