Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 05: Meg Ryan speaks onstage during the "Geena & Freinds" panel at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival - Day 5 on May 5, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)
BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 05: Meg Ryan speaks onstage during the "Geena & Freinds" panel at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival - Day 5 on May 5, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s a little ditty ’bout John and Meg.
Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.
The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . “ENGAGED!” is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He’s also holding a guitar.
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee John Mellencamp performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
They’ve been dating on and off since 2010.
Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.
No date was announced.