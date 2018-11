Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The new Kent County Sheriff has officially taken the oath of office.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young began her new role at the beginning of the month when Larry Stelma retired, but a formal swearing in ceremony was held Friday afternoon.

LaJoye-Young is the first woman to serve as sheriff for Kent County. She will serve the remainder of Stelma's term, which runs through 2020.

To continue in office she'll have to win the election in November of that year.