Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 9

1. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off today!

The first ring of the bell will happen at noon at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's a huge fundraiser for the organization, because it helps fun programs and services throughout the entire year.

Bell ringers can be found at D&W and Family Fare stores, along with dozens of other locations around West Michigan.

2. Employees at Pfizer are celebrating Veterans Day early by paying it forward.

Dozens of employees at the Portage location came together on Thursday to build almost 100 bikes for kids of local military families. It was part of the company's annual Build a Bike event, where eight locations nationwide took part.

The army came and picked up a few of the bikes, and will deliver them to families in the next few days.

Several service men and women also volunteered on Thursday, saying there's no better way to give back during the holiday season.

3. Get holiday shopping done early while paying it forward. The Junior League of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Beneath the Wreath shopping event in Kent County.

More than 40 exhibitors will be there selling everything from clothes and jewelry, to decor and handmade crafts.

Tickets to get in cost $7, and all of those proceeds, plus some of the vendor proceeds, go to the Junior League's charity projects that support kids in the community.

Shopping goes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 to 4 on Saturday, at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, on East Paris Avenue.

4. Another edition of Oprah's Favorite Things is out!

There are more than 100 items, including a truffle hot sauce, a drink carbonator, and even a kit to grow your own tree.

She also said she has mad love for her heated Shiatsu Foot Massager, and fingerless gloves.

Oprah also loves gourmet popcorn, which costs upwards of $100 for one tin.

The full list will be in next month's issue of O Magazine.

5. Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit its highest rate in 13 years. More than 54 million American swill be out of town this Thanksgiving.

Triple A predicts it will be the highest number of travelers for the holiday since 2005. Most will travel by car, and three million will fly out of town.

More than a million people are set to travel by train, bus, and cruise ships, which is also an increase.

The TSA predicts the Sunday after Thanksgiving may actually break a record as one of the Top 10 busiest days ever.