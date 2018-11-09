Muskegon advances with 34-18 win over Cedar Springs

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Posted 11:16 PM, November 9, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- It was a highly anticipated matchup in Division 3 between Muskegon and Cedar Springs. The Red Hawks entered with a ten game winning streak while the Big Reds came in with the state's longest winning streak at twenty five straight.

Early on, it was Cam Martinez putting Muskegon on top early but Cedar Springs would answer with a Kolby Swank touchdown. At the half, the Big Reds led 13-12 and they took over after the intermission. In the third, Martinez would go 32-yards to the endzone for the score before putting the game away with his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.

Muskegon will take on Zeeland East on Saturday at 1:00 pm. The state semifinal game will be held at Grand Haven.

