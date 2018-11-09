Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Posted 10:41 AM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, November 9, 2018

People forget things now and again as they age, but at what point does forgetfulness or confusion become a serious medical issue? November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, so it seems like as good a time as any to learn more about memory deficits.

An estimated 5.7 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's disease, and is the 6th leading cause of death in the country. The number of Alzheimer's patients is expected to triple by 2050.

Dr. Timothy Thoits, Spectrum Health's Chief of Neurology, talks about the symptoms of Alzheimer's, how to reduce the risk of getting it, and about any developments in medication and treatment.

Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology does Alzheimer's evaluations, all patients need to do is ask their primary care physician for a referral.

Call Spectrum Health at (616)-267-7104 or visit spectrumhealth.org with any questions.

