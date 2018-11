COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Van Buren County.

The fire happened about 7:00 a.m. Friday in the 29000 block of 76th Street. Photos from South Haven Area Emergency Services show the mobile home was destroyed.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says the victim is Jerry Lee Rawson and he was in his 70s.

We’ll have more details when they become available.