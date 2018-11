Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESANING, Mich -- For the second straight season, Pewamo-Westphalia and New Lothrop met in the postseason. Early on, the Pirates would get going as Cameron Wirth would take the handoff 48 yards for the score. In the second half, New Lothrop would hold a 12-7 lead but Wirth would go up the middle for another touchdown run giving the Pirates a 14-12 lead.

However, in the fourth quarter, with the Bucks leading 20-14, Aiden Harrison would ice the game as Pewamo-Westphalia falls, 26-14 the final.