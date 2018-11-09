Update: No active shooter situation at NC school

UPDATE:

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) – County official says reports of active shooter at school in North Carolina turn out to be malfunctioning water heater.

******

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP)- Schools in eastern Pender County, North Carolina are on lockdown after reports of an “active shooter situation” was reported at Topsail High School.

Pender County schools said via Twitter early Friday that all campuses on the eastern side of the county are on lockdown. School buses for Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High were being directed to Lowe’s Foods across from the elementary school, where parents could pick up their children. Staff members of those schools were asked to report to the same place.

The school district also said that buses for South Topsail, North Topsail and Surf City Schools were being routed to their respective school campuses, where students were to remain on lockdown on buses.

The school district said that parents who planned to drive their children to school should not do so.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. According to its website, school begins at 8:30 a.m.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wilmington. It has around 1,300 students enrolled.

In May, an 18-year-old student was found in the school’s parking lot with a large knife strapped to his leg and three other knives. A 16-year-old boy who authorities say armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle after hearing about that potential attack also was arrested.