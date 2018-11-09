Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Some affected by mass shooting also flee flames

Posted 8:59 PM, November 9, 2018, by

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of Thousand Oaks says that three-quarters of his city is under fire evacuation orders and that most likely includes people affected by the deadly bar shooting this week.

Mayor Andy Fox spoke Friday about the back-to-back crises his city faced when a wildfire threatened the city the day after a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar.

Fox says the distinction between the two events is that the victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill and their family members experienced a permanent loss they may never recover from.

So far, he says, no one has died from the fire that has burned into the city.

Fox says that the fire is serious situation, but that homes can be rebuilt.

