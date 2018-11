Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. - Stories of valor and courage are hard to come by, but in honor of Veterans Day this weekend, some World War II veterans shared their stories.

Maury Lehmann, Arnie Huizinga, Harv Heerspink and Bob Lutz shared stories with FOX 17's Brody Carter on Friday at Sunset Retirement Communities in Jenison.

Sunset Village is celebrating Veterans Day on Tuesday with a fireworks display and ceremony.