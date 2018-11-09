× What’s On: Week 10 NFL Viewing

FOX 17 – Divisional play continues this week and the Detroit Lions are the sole FOX 17 game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. versus the Chicago Bears.

CBS has the doubleheader this week and our market will see the ever-present New England Patriots blow past the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

You may have noticed that next Sunday, the Bears and Minnesota Vikings were scheduled to play at 1:00 p.m. on Fox, but now that has been “flexed” to Sunday night on NBC. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints game that was originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Fox is being moved to 4:25 p.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who were supposed to play on Sunday night, will now be playing at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

None of that really matters here at FOX 17, because we’ll have the Lions vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday anyway, but thought you may want to know.