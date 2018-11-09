Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Zeeland East runs over Parma Western, 50-24 to advance

Posted 11:36 PM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37PM, November 9, 2018

ZEELAND, Mich -- It was the Josh Fusco show early on in the Division 3 regional championship between Zeeland East and Parma Western. The Chix senior took three runs into the endzone in the opening quarter alone while quarterback Gabe Taylor added several big runs as well. Zeeland East would take a dominant 36-0 lead into the locker room at halftime as they go on to get the 50-24 win and regional championship.

The Chix advance to face Muskegon Saturday at 1:00 pm at Grand Haven in the state semifinal.

