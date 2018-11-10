About 550 people receive winter coats during distribution drive in Fremont

FREMONT, Mich.  —  People lined up nearly 1-1/2 hours in advance Saturday morning for the Coats for Kids (& Adults) Distribution in Fremont.

More than 550 folks from Newaygo County received coats and other winter apparel during the three-hour event at the TrueNorth Service Center.

Rebekkah Kortman and Brandon Perales participated in the Coats for Kids event. Kortman, of Newaygo, brought her 12-year-old daughter and three sons, ages 10, 8 and 6. A news release from TrueNorth Community Services says Kortman and her family moved back to Michigan from Mexico in August.

“I found something for everyone. Well, except for me. That’s just how it always goes,” she said. “It was a big blessing for me
to find I could do this, and see I could get winter stuff here.”

About two dozen volunteers participated, and a few dozen more helped with set-up and the month-long collection of coats, which came from 41 locations across Newaygo County. Some donations were through Burlington’s Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Coats Drive.  Some also were purchased through monetary contributions from Fremont Area Community Foundation, The Gerber Foundation and individuals, families and groups from Greater Newaygo County. 

TrueNorth Community Services is a private, nonprofit organization that builds communities by offering more than 70 programs and services.

