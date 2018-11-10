All-clear given after brief gas leak on Kalamazoo’s east side

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the all-clear has been given following a brief gas leak on the city’s east side Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. A  D.P.S. lieutenant tells FOX 17 a worker evidently struck a gas line by accident near a home on Brownell Court, which runs south off Lake Street. It’s a few blocks east of Portage Street.

Police say Consumers Energy was summoned to the scene, and Kalamazoo Public Safety responded, as well.

But by 8:15 p.m., the situation was cleared and no longer active, according to Kalamazoo DPS.

There were no reports of injuries.

