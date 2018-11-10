Battle Creek Fire Department now accepting applications
BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– If you’re considering a career as a firefighter, the Battle Creek Fire Department is accepting applications for new recruits.
Candidates will have to complete a written test, a physical agility exam, and interviews.
If you’re interested, you’ll have to prove you’re a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license.
There is also a $20 testing fee for the application.
The window to get your name in the hat will close on November 30th.
For more information just visit the departments Facebook page.