Battle Creek Fire Department now accepting applications

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– If you’re considering a career as a firefighter, the Battle Creek Fire Department is accepting applications for new recruits.

Candidates will have to complete a written test, a physical agility exam, and interviews.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to prove you’re a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license.

There is also a $20 testing fee for the application.

The window to get your name in the hat will close on November 30th.

For more information just visit the departments Facebook page.