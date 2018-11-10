Commercial-building fire breaks out in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A fourth-floor fire has broken out in a commercial building in Grand Haven.

The location is SPI Pharma Inc., at 1711 Tiles Court, which is south of Waverly Avenue, west of Mercury Drive and east of S. Beechtree Street.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 there’s no indication yet what started it, but some plastic was on fire in a fourth-floor suite. Grand Haven Township firefighters and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety crews were sent to the scene around 8:31 p.m. Saturday.

Initial reports indicated the fire was contained to the one-thousand-square-foot suite, although some smoke was seen coming through the roof.

There were no early reports of injuries.

SPI Pharma says on its website that it provides “innovative solutions” for its global pharmaceutical and nutritional customers.