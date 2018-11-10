Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP – Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances leading up to a deadly shooting Friday evening.

Authorities were called to a home in the 10000 block of Campanel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses reported a man had been shot in the head. Responding officers arrived and located the gunshot victim, a 29-year-old man from the Holland area.

The initial investigation has revealed the shooting victim was in possession of a firearm at the time the deadly shooting took place. The circumstances surrounding the firing of the weapon is still under investigation at this point.

A forensic autopsy is yet to be completed. Authorities are expecting to release further details once that is complete, including the shooting victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or submit a tip electronically through mosotips.com.