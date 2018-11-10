× Disney On Ice presents Frozen is coming to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Disney favorite is being brought to life on stage and this is your chance to see it.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen is coming to West Michigan in 2019, and tickets are now on sale.

The classic academy award winning tale will feature Anna, Elsa, and other Disney stars, all singing many of your favorite songs.

There are eight different shows planned at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, running from February 28th to March 3rd.

Tickets range from $15 – $80 and can be purchased from ticketmaster’s website.

You can also pick up your tickets from the box office at the arena or DeVos Place.