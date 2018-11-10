GRPD arrests suspect after stabbing downtown

Posted 10:21 PM, November 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23PM, November 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids Police say three people suffered relatively minor injuries in a stabbing incident Saturday morning downtown.

It happened around 3 o’clock, on Lyon Street near Monroe Center.

GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg tells FOX 17 that, although the injuries were not serious, two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a suspect after setting up a perimeter. They’re still investigating what led to the stabbing.

No names or information about charges have been released yet.

