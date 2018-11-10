Gunman who killed 12 died from self-inflicted gunshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy has found the gunman who killed 12 at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, shot and killed 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill along with a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.

Flowers and candles are left in front of Thousands Oaks City Hall in tribute to the victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousands Oaks, California on November 09, 2018. – The gunman who killed 12 people inthe evening of November 7, 2018, is identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former Marine. The suspect, who was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, was found deceased at the Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of the shooting in the city of Thousand Oaks northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Apu Gomes / AFP) (Photo credit should read APU GOMES/AFP/Getty Images)

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that an autopsy showed Long fatally shot himself.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe here was sane.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive.

