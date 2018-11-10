× Kalamazoo getting into the holiday spirit at Saturday’s parade

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will usher in the holiday season for the 57th time on Saturday.

It all kicks off at 11 a.m. on Lovell and Portage Streets in Downtown Kalamazoo.

Nearly 90 organizations are participating this year, including some of us from Fox 17.

The parade will also feature the Western Michigan University Bronco Marching Band, local high school bands, community groups, the Wells Fargo Stage Coach and a variety of local businesses, organizations and more.

The parade is hosted by the City of Kalamazoo, the City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department and the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership, formerly Downtown Kalamazoo.

