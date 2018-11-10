× Michigan builds lead against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NJ. — Michigan took a 21-7 lead into halftime in a Big Ten football game at Rutgers’ HighPoint.com Stadium.

The Wolverines are trying to stay unbeaten in conference play, and atop the Big East division standings heading toward a November 24 showdown at Ohio State.

Michigan (8-1 overall, 6-0 conference) took a first-quarter lead against the Scarlet Knights, completing an eight-play, 59-yard driver with a one-yard touchdown run by Karan Higdon at the :45-second mark of the first quarter. Rutgers countered quickly, though, with an 80-yard scamper by Isaih Pacheco on the first play from scrimmage.

In the second quarter, Higdon again scored a touchdown for Michigan on a one-yard run, this one completing a 65-yard drive that gave Michigan 14-7 lead. Later in the second quarter, Shea Patterson connection with Nico Collins on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Patterson threw another touchdown pass – 16 yards – to Oliver Martin at the 11:12 mark of the third quarter.