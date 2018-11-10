One injured in a fiery crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An SUV violently slams into a guard rail, bursting into flames on US-131 north bound at the Big Rapids/Cadillac exit at around 11 a.m. this morning.

The Michigan State Police stated that there were three male occupants in the vehicle, one of which was hospitalized for minor injuries. The other individuals escaped unharmed. The SUV slid off the entrance ramp hitting the guard rail before erupting into flames.

Police attribute the icy road conditions to the cause of the accident. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.