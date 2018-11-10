Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals

WEST MICHIGAN – Saline thwarted a two-point conversion attempt by Rockford on Saturday to hold the Rams, 13-12 (overtime), in the state High School Football playoff quarterfinals.

Saline advances to the Division-1 state semifinals to play Clarkson (10-2) next Saturday, in Okemos, at 1 p.m.. Clarkston beat Lapeer, 13-0. The other Division-1 semifinal will feature unbeaten Belleville (12-0) another 12-0 team, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, in Troy.

In the Division-2 semifinals: Midland (9-3) will play Muskegon Mona Shores (11-1) in Grand Ledge. Birmingham Groves (10-2) tangles with Warren DeLaSalle (10-2) in Hazel Park.

In the Division-3 semifinals: Zeeland East (11-1) will play Muskegon (12-0) in Grand Haven. Detroit Martin Luther King (10-2) will take on DeWitt in Brighton.

In the Division-4 semifinals: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) – which beat Escanaba 35-6 – plays the winner of Saturday night’s game between Edwardsburg and Holland Christian. Chelsea will go up against Williamston in the other semifinal, at Walled Lake.

In the Division-5 semifinals: Saginaw Swan Valley (12-0) will play the winner of the Kalamazoo Hackett/Hudsonville Unity Christian contest. Marine City (10-2) will play Portland (12-0), in Howell .

In the Division-6 semifinals: Montague (10-2) – which mauled Schoolcraft, 30-14 – will play Traverse City St. Francis (12-0), in Mount Pleasant. Montrose (10-2) will take on Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0), in Novi.

In the Division-7 semifinals: New Lothrop (11-1) squares off against Lake City (12-0), in Clare. And Cassopolis (12-0) goes up against Madison Heights Madison, which also is 12-0 on the season.

In the Division-8 semifinals: Breckenridge (12-0) plays Harbor Beach (11-1), in Chesaning. And Holton (8-4) plays Reading (12-0) at Battle Creek Harper Creek. Holton beat Mendon, 14-6.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association football championships will be played at Ford Field on November 24.