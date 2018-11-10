× Snow adds to festive atmosphere at annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was a chilly, winter-like Saturday morning in downtown Kalamazoo, but the snow added to the festive pre-holiday atmosphere at the 57th annual Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade.

With fresh snow on the ground and temperatures around 30 degrees, people crowded the parade route in winter coats and scarves to get a glimpse at Santa & Mrs. Claus, the holiday-themed floats, the marching bands and more. Among the FOX 17 crew enjoying the fun were Alyssa Hearin, Erica Francis, Lauren Edwards, Garry Frank, Mike Davis, Kayla Penokie and Brooks Blanton.

Erica was all smiles while walking, waving to the crowd and doing a live Facebook report. After a while, though, she said it was time to give her freezing fingers a break and stop the recording.

The parade included about 90 parade units, some giant balloons – such as Snookerdoodle the Reindeer – local high school marching bands, community parade groups and local businesses and organizations. It was hosted by Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership, the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Kalamazoo. The main sponsor was the Maple Hill Auto Group.

The Western Michigan University Bronco Marching Band (sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo) and the Wells Fargo Stage Coach were among those traveling the parade route.

The annual Kalamazoo Tree-Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 23rd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you missed the Kalamazoo parade , don’t worry. The Art Van Santa Parade in Grand Rapids takes place next weekend.