Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Snow ending, cold Saturday

Posted 8:54 AM, November 10, 2018, by

 

WEST MICHIGAN- Just about everyone in West Michigan is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.  For most of us, we've seen a couple of inches of snow, with a few isolated higher amounts.

Our heaviest snow fell between 2-5 AM, with intensity slowly diminishing.  The biggest key during this timeframe were the strong winds and the temperatures in the low 20s.

As a result, roads were very slick to begin the morning.  As roads are being treated, most of the road conditions are improving.

The biggest factor now will be the wind chill.  Expect wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s today.  Very cold conditions!  Our next chance for accumulating snow looks to be on Tuesday.

