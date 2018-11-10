Suspect in custody & 3 injured in early morning GR stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning in downtown Grand Rapids.
It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Lyon Street between Monroe and Ottawa Avenues.
Grand Rapids Police say three people were hurt but only two were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.
Police do have a suspect in custody.
No names are being released at this time.
This is a developing story.