× Suspect in custody & 3 injured in early morning GR stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning in downtown Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Lyon Street between Monroe and Ottawa Avenues.

Grand Rapids Police say three people were hurt but only two were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

Police do have a suspect in custody.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story.