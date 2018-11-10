Teens injured after tree fort catches fire in Spring Lake Township

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two teens were injured after a tree fort caught fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. along Erie Drive in Spring Lake Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, three teens decided to go home for the night, while two others remained inside the tree fort. Police say they were tending to a fire inside and agreed one would stay awake while the other one slept.At one point, they both fell asleep and a nearby mattress reportedly caught fire.

Police say the teens admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking during the night.

