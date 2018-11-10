Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

Two suspects in custody after Boost Mobile store break-in

Posted 5:47 AM, November 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28AM, November 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Two people are behind bars following a breaking and entering.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Boost Mobile store on Kalamazoo Ave. in Grand Rapids.

Police are identifying the suspects as 14-year-old, and 15- year-old residents of the area.

They say the suspects stole a car just before breaking into the store.

They tracked them down at the Boost Mobile, that’s when police say they took off on foot, but both were later caught.

All the stolen items were recovered.

 

