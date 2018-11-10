Veterans share an evening of sharing stories, being honored

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MICH. — An event to honor our local veterans was held Saturday night.

The ‘Salute to Veterans’ event was held at Oshtemo’s Grange Hall. Veterans living in the area were invited, along with the rest of the community, to take part in a potluck dinner, dance to a live Ann Arbor band and share stories of their time in the service.

Leading the event was Ken Livingston, a veteran of the Vietnam War. “This is probably the best thing I could come up with, but I didn’t, John Kennedy did. He says ‘we celebrate the past in order to awaken the future’… So we can be aware of what they’ve done, so that we don’t stumble into those things again.”

Livingston invited each of the veterans in attendance to grab a microphone and share a story or two about their time serving with the audience.

Another Vietnam veteran, John Pullen, shared some of his thought with us, “I had four uncles that served in World War II. I had some good friends that went over to Vietnam and never came back. It’s really important for people to understand the sacrifices these young men and women have given so we can be free.”