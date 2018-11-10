× Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake, Mason, Newaygo, Oceana counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service issued at 9:39 p.m. Saturday a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until noon Sunday for the following counties: Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said in the advisory lake-effect snow will occur overnight and into Sunday morning with a “quick 1 to 4 inches of snow expected.

“Plan on slippery road conditions developing (Saturday night) with limited visibility due to fall snow at times. Conditions should improve Sunday afternoon.”