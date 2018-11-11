Cabela’s Bass Pro Shops offers free Christmas Village

GRANDVILLE, Mich.–For the first time, Cabela’s Bass Pro Shops is offering a free Christmas event the whole family can enjoy.

It’s called the Christmas Village and Cabela’s across the nation are opening up their doors to the holiday cheer this year.

Families can enjoy games, crafts, and photos with Santa. Activities include Lincoln Log Building, crafting Christmas stockings and more.

The event kicks off Saturday November 10th and run until December 24th.

