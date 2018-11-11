Children can now receive a letter from Santa thanks to local business

Posted 1:36 AM, November 11, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich.— Children in West Michigan will have the opportunity to  write a letter to Santa and even get one sent back to them ahead of the holidays.

It’s all thanks to ‘My Hemp Solutions’ a Kalamazoo area business that is going to be putting mailboxes outside area businesses for you to put your letters in.

There will be a box outside the ‘My Hemp Solutions’ in Kalamazoo and ‘Bridge Street Deli’ on Bridge Street in Plainwell.

You can drop them off until December 15th so that Santa has enough time to write you back.

