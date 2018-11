× Cirque du Soleil swings into West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– One of the largest theatrical productions in the world is returning to West Michigan next spring.

‘Cirque du Soleil’ will perform seven times at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids between May 15th and May 19th.

Their new show is called “Crystal,” and it’s their first acrobatic performance on ice.

Tickets are now available for both club members and the general public.

You can buy them on the show’s website.