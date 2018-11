× Get in for free at Children’s Museum for Veterans Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is sending out a special thank you to veterans.

In celebration of Veterans Day, active duty and former service members can get in for free, Sunday, November 11th.

All you have to do is show your military I.D. at the door.

The perk is also extended to immediate family members.

For more information, visit grcm.org.