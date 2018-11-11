Grand Rapids Catholic wins third straight regional title over Escanaba

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Escanaba made the trip down to Grand Rapids to take on the Cougars for a division four regional championship. Early on, Joe Collins found Nate Trudeau along the sidelines to give the Cougars momentum. Moments later, Collins would roll out and find Jace Williams to give Catholic Central the 7-0 lead. On their next possession, Collins would connect with Trudeau once again to put them in front 14-0.

Collins' big day wasn't over as he would also find Malachi Love later in the first half for yet another Cougar score. GRCC goes on to get the 35-6 win and their third consecutive regional title.