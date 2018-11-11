Holland Christian’s season ends after 56-21 loss to Edwardsburg

Posted 12:47 AM, November 11, 2018, by

EDWARDSBURG, Mich -- The most points the Edwardsburg defense has allowed all season came weeks ago during a regular season matchup with Vicksburg in which they allowed 22. On Saturday, the Maroon offense struck for 21 but it wasn't enough as the Eddies prevail, 56-21 en route to their third consecutive regional championship.

