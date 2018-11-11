Holton wins first-ever regional championship with win over Mendon

MENDON, Mich -- The Holton Red Devils have been on an impressive run in the Division 8 playoffs. On Saturday, Holton traveled to Mendon to take on the Hornets in a matchup between two very different programs in terms of playoff experience. The Red Devils would strike first and led 14-0 late in the second quarter. In the second half, Austin Renzi would add a Mendon score to bring the game to 14-6. Late in the game, the Hornets would try a trick play but the Holton defense hung tough, allowing just six points on the day. The Red Devils get their first regional championship and advance to the state semifinal.

