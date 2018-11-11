MENDON, Mich -- The Holton Red Devils have been on an impressive run in the Division 8 playoffs. On Saturday, Holton traveled to Mendon to take on the Hornets in a matchup between two very different programs in terms of playoff experience. The Red Devils would strike first and led 14-0 late in the second quarter. In the second half, Austin Renzi would add a Mendon score to bring the game to 14-6. Late in the game, the Hornets would try a trick play but the Holton defense hung tough, allowing just six points on the day. The Red Devils get their first regional championship and advance to the state semifinal.
Holton wins first-ever regional championship with win over Mendon
-
Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals
-
Hornets buzzing with experience in 2018
-
Holton football 3-0 for the first time since 1999
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Red Wings beat Devils 4-3 with 2 short-handed goals in 3rd
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Holton 34, Decatur 7
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Kalamazoo Central heads to the playoffs for the first in 14 years
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
-
Unity Christian advances to state semifinal over Kalamazoo United
-
Ferris State wins the GLIAC title outright with win over Davenport
-
Top Division 2 teams meet in Anchor-Bone Classic Saturday