‘It’s the PCP’: Man wearing only a towel arrested at shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Ohio police got a call for a naked man at a shopping plaza, but body camera video shows how the case turned into much more than an arrest for indecent exposure.

Police recently encountered Wilbur Rosado at the Biddulph Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn with a towel around his waist, according to WJW.

When asked why he wasn't wearing clothes, Rosado answers, “I don’t know,” then mumbles something about PCP.

When officers asked him if he’s on PCP, he answers, “Not no more.”

Police then look in his car, and the video shows them finding a gun and cocaine.

As Rosado watches, he turns furious saying, "Stop searching the car, or I'm gonna sue you all,” and "You searched my car. I told you not to!"

He adds, “Put my (stuff) back in the car.”

An officer asks, "You want me to put the gun and drugs back, too?"

Rosado answers, "That's [for]my personal use.”

When the officer asks, ''Your personal use of what?'' Rosado answered, “Cocaine.”

When asked by WJW about the search, Brooklyn's police chief said that officers were simply making a record of valuables before they towed the car.

A grand jury has already approved charges for the gun and drugs, so any fight over the search now will now happen in criminal court.

Rosado continued to protest all the way to the police station, according to WJW.

As of Friday evening, he was still being held in jail.